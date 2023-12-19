2023 holiday highlights and programming on Boise State Public Radio

This season is a time to reflect on the most important news events from 2023 and pause to relax with holiday music from across a wide spectrum of styles. Here are some program highlights from your friends at Boise State Public Radio.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday season. Remember you can take BSPR with you and listen wherever you are with the Boise State Public Radio App.

Holiday Programming Schedule for Boise State Public Radio News:

Saturday, Dec. 24

8:00 p.m.: Tinsel Tales 4: NPR Christmas Stories Told Through Song

NPR revisits interviews with musicians about their Christmas albums. Some, like Katie Melua and Sting, celebrate tradition and winter mystery in their Christmas songs. Others, like Kenny Rogers and Amy Grant, find spirituality and stability in holiday music. Jon Batiste and Anthony Hamilton bring new energy to old favorites on their Christmas albums. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

9:00 p.m.: No Small Endeavor’s Holiday Toolkit: Gratitude and Conversation

This Holiday, No Small Endeavor brings you four conversations to tee you up for a successful and meaningful time with family and friends.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Noon and 8 p.m.: Selected Shorts: Unwrapping the Holidays

Host Meg Wolitzer presents three unexpected stories that let us see the holidays’ associations – family, friends, food, gifts, and goodwill – in different ways.

7:00 p.m.: Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Noon & 8 p.m.: Idaho Matters Dr. Roundtable Year in Review

A recap of the year in health care news with a special conversation with regular featured guest Dr. David Pate.

Thursday, Dec. 28

7 p.m.: The Middle with Jeremy Hobson

Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette will be a guest on the live, national, call-in program to talk about the impactful news from 2023 for Idaho and to other ‘flyover’ states across the country. Call 1-844-4-MIDDLE to share what stories were important to you and your communities.

Friday, Dec. 29

Noon & 8 p.m.: Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable Year in Review

Making sense of the stories from all across Idaho in 2023. Our panel of journalists will chime in on the year that was and what 2024 may have in store.

Sunday, Dec. 31

8:00 p.m.: 2023 Remembered from The Current

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2023 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds – from indie to influential – and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

9:00 p.m.: Climate One: The Year in Climate 2023

Climate One hosts Greg Dalton and Ariana Brocious review major climate stories of the year, both lows and highs. It’s been a year of weather extremes – again. But there’s also been cause for renewed hope about our climate future.

Holiday Programming Schedule for Boise State Public Radio Music:

Listen for holiday-themed classical works from each weekday through 6 p.m. and on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In addition, Performance Today 10 a.m. - noon weekdays offers holiday- themed episodes with host Fred Child and guests.

Friday, Dec. 23

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Private Idaho Holiday Show

Host Carl Scheider features a mix of Christmas songs from a wide swath of genres on his popular free-form Saturday program.

9 p.m. - 11p.m. Origin Records Holiday Jazz Special

Seattle-based jazz label Origin Records presents their 8th annual Origin Records Holiday Special. Host Matt Jorgensen guides you through two hours of joy, harking heralds & drummers drumming, from Thomas Marriott, Greta Matassa, David Friesen, Rodney Whitaker, Joachim Mencel, Don Lanphere and many more.

Saturday, Dec. 24

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

This special presents an opportunity to share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols and related seasonal Classical music.

Sunday, Dec. 25

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Your Classical Christmas Favorites

Join us Christmas morning as we count down the top Christmas songs as voted by you in a two-hour special with co–hosts Tom Crann and Valerie Kahler.

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Echoes Christmas

A soundscape for that long winter’s nap; or for wrapping presents and putting together those last-minute toys. John Diliberto will bring you music from Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan, Kate Bush, George Winston, Loreena McKennitt and the new Winter Tales collection. Hear traditional carols reinvented and new carols for the 21st century.

Sunday, Dec. 31

8 p.m. - Midnight - Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.