Another Round: Join us at Boise Brewing

What’s on Tap: Come down to Boise Brewing and meet Morning Edition host George Prentice, and hear about what he calls “the best/ hardest job in broadcasting” as well as how he talks to just about anyone about just about anything.

Also, there is bound to be mention of movies somewhere along the way! Join us to unwind with a beverage after Valentine’s Day, we can’t wait to see you there.

Live music by Ryan Wissinger

Ryan Wissinger on Facebook

When: Thursday, February 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: 521 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702

Plus! For a small donation, you can take home our white stainless steel Boise State Public Radio/ NPR tumbler and your first pint is on Boise Brewing!