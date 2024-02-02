© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Another Round: Join us at Boise Brewing

Boise State Public Radio News
Published February 2, 2024 at 7:50 AM MST

What’s on Tap:  Come down to Boise Brewing and meet Morning Edition host George Prentice, and hear about what he calls “the best/ hardest job in broadcasting” as well as how he talks to just about anyone about just about anything.

A white metal cup with the words "boise state public radio" on top of a orange post. In the background is the Boise River and a fisherman.

Also, there is bound to be mention of movies somewhere along the way! Join us to unwind with a beverage after Valentine’s Day, we can’t wait to see you there.

Live music by Ryan Wissinger

Ryan Wissinger on Facebook

When: Thursday, February 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: 521 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702

Plus! For a small donation, you can take home our white stainless steel Boise State Public Radio/ NPR tumbler and your first pint is on Boise Brewing!
