Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Apr.18: Free Classical Concert with the Piatigorsky Foundation

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published April 5, 2024 at 8:25 AM MDT
Sanders guitar

As part of our ongoing dedication to bring the very best of classical music to our audiences, Boise State Public Radio is proud to partner again with the Piatigorsky Foundation to bring their annual concert series to Idaho. The Piatigorsky Foundation strives to bring live classical music to non-traditional and often underserved audiences.

Don’t miss this opportunity to attend a free concert featuring classical guitarist Jack Sanders. Jack is a Lifetime Achievement Award winner from the American Guitar Society and travels the world to share his talent. This is a special performance you will not want to miss!

When: Thursday, April 18 from 6-7PM

Where: The Creative Space
121 E 34th St, Garden City, ID 83714

No ticketing required.
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
