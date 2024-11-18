December 5: SVFF Winter Screening Series kickoff, presented by Boise State Public Radio and Sun Valley Film Festival

Join George Prentice, host of Morning Edition on Boise State Public Radio, and the Sun Valley Film Festival to celebrate the start of the SVFF Winter Screening Series. Enjoy a pre-screening reception with wine graciously provided by Brown Family Vineyards, and a chance to mingle with George and The New Yorker’s Paul Moakley.

Following the Winter Screening Series kickoff, enjoy An Evening with The New Yorker Shorts. Now in its 17th year, The New Yorker documentary series has garnered 17 Oscar nominations, capturing some of the most captivating stories in contemporary documentary and live action short film. This selection of innovative short films, produced by both emerging and renowned filmmakers, offers uncommon perspectives on global issues that matter.

After the screening, George Prentice will host a Q&A with a featured filmmaker and Paul Moakley, Executive Producer of Video at The New Yorker, who oversees the magazine’s acclaimed short-film program.

When: Thursday, December 5

Reception at 4:30PM

Screening at 7:00PM

Where: The Argyros

120 S Main Street

Ketchum, ID 83340

Please register here and use comp code BSPRMEMBER for free admission.

