March 28: Celebration of Life for Arthur Balinger
About: Beloved long-time music host Arthur Balinger died of cancer earlier this year at the age of 77. Join us in remembering our dear friend and colleague and his legacy on KBSU, sharing music across the year and across genres. The gathering will be casual and we invite anyone who was a friend or fan to come talk with others in Arthur's circle and share memories of him.
When: Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Highlands Hollow Brewhouse
2455 N Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise