Central District Health board members want a say over what COVID-related guidance is given to schools.
Ada County Board of Commissioners Tuesday selected Dr. Ryan Cole for a seat on the board of Central District Health. He replaces Dr. Ted Epperley, who commissioners informed in June he would not be retained.
Ada County Commissioners interviewed three doctors Monday to fill an open seat on a regional public health board, one of which has repeatedly spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.
