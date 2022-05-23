Central District Health removes face mask recommendations from its website

Just a few days after winning the GOP primary for Idaho Attorney General, Raúl Labrador has led the charge to direct Central District Health (CDH) to remove any recommendation for face masks from its website.

Insisting that Idaho school children suffered due to face mask requirements at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Labrador told the CDH Board of Health that, in spite of any recommendation from the CDC, the district should not have anything about face masks on its website or in any communication to schools. Central District Health's district includes all of Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties.

"And I think we need to be more responsible. And I know people disagree with me, but I think we need to be more responsible and we need to stop pushing masks on children," said Labrador.

Doubling down on Labrador's motion was Dr. Ryan Cole, another member of the CDH Board of Health appointed by Ada County Commissioners. Cole repeated his call for not wearing face masks and urged the board to also end any recommendation for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is a dangerous gene-based shot," said Cole. "That is not a vaccine. We cannot scientifically recommend this to anybody. I mean, I am adamant about this. This is the hill I will die on."

Ultimately, the Board agreed to remove any recommendation for face coverings from its website and link to the CDC for more information. The Board also agreed to consider Cole and Labrador's effort to remove any recommendation for a COVID-19 vaccine. Cole said he would prepare background information for the Board to consider at its next meeting on August 19.

You can watch the CDH Board Meeting below. The discussion about masks starts at 32:01.