Free program helps to support first-time parents

Imagine you're young, and you find out you're pregnant for the first time. Maybe you're alone, without family or a partner. Maybe you’re just scared about the changes happening to your body and want someone who can answer your questions and be a guide and mentor.

There’s a free program in Ada County that pairs up first-time moms and a nurse who can provide support through the pregnancy and beyond until their child turns two. It’s making a real difference for moms and families facing this for the first time.

Lisa Spencer, the nurse manager for this Central District Health program, Belen, one of the moms taking part in the program, along with her partner Chris and their baby Alora, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the Nurse-Family Partnership.