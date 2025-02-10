© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Free program helps to support first-time parents

By Samantha Wright
Published February 10, 2025 at 2:32 PM MST
JGI/Tom Grill
/
Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Imagine you're young, and you find out you're pregnant for the first time. Maybe you're alone, without family or a partner. Maybe you’re just scared about the changes happening to your body and want someone who can answer your questions and be a guide and mentor.

There’s a free program in Ada County that pairs up first-time moms and a nurse who can provide support through the pregnancy and beyond until their child turns two. It’s making a real difference for moms and families facing this for the first time.

Lisa Spencer, the nurse manager for this Central District Health program, Belen, one of the moms taking part in the program, along with her partner Chris and their baby Alora, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the Nurse-Family Partnership.

Samantha Wright
See stories by Samantha Wright

