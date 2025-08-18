Search Query
Coroners
Politics & Government
Mandated autopsies, new lab among coroner proposals for lawmakers
James Dawson
Officials in Idaho are drafting legislation to improve the state’s last-in-the-nation reputation when it comes to autopsies and death investigations.