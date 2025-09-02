© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Fixing Idaho's coroner system: Five suggested changes

By Samantha Wright
Published September 2, 2025 at 12:56 PM MDT
Idaho’s coroner system is broken and a joke.

That’s just one response to a survey of county coroners who struggle with too little pay, too few resources, and too little training, according to an investigation by ProPublica.

We’ve been following reporter Audrey Dutton’s deep dive into Idaho’s coroner system, including the story of the tragic death of a baby in eastern Idaho and where the gaps are in that system.

Audrey’s back with a story of some possible solutions to fix that broken system, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
