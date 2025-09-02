Fixing Idaho's coroner system: Five suggested changes

Idaho’s coroner system is broken and a joke .

That’s just one response to a survey of county coroners who struggle with too little pay, too few resources, and too little training, according to an investigation by ProPublica.

We’ve been following reporter Audrey Dutton’s deep dive into Idaho’s coroner system, including the story of the tragic death of a baby in eastern Idaho and where the gaps are in that system.

Audrey’s back with a story of some possible solutions to fix that broken system, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

