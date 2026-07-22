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Confusion about the source of the outbreak and uncertainty about when it might be contained puts the onus on consumers to protect themselves.
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As of Monday, Michigan authorities say their state alone has seen more than 6,100 cases of the parasite.
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The FDA retracted its only positive test for cyclospora, the parasite at the center of a multistate outbreak, on Taylor Farms lettuce. But the agency believes lettuce from the brand is still linked.
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The FDA says lettuce distributed by Taylor Fresh Foods and Taylor Farms de Mexico is still linked to the multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis. But the source may be difficult to definitively trace.
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The FDA says the test identifying cyclospora in Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce was a "false positive." But the lettuce is still linked epidemiologically to cases of the illness in a multistate outbreak.
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Shredded lettuce served at Taco Bell in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana is linked to cyclospora outbreak. Investigation continues
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Federal health officials have identified a single supplier of the produce from Mexico that was served in Taco Bell restaurants in five states.
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A parasite that can cause weeks of severe diarrhea is spreading across the country, with more than a thousand confirmed cases nationwide, including one here in Idaho.
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The CDC has confirmed more than 1,600 cases of a gastrointestinal parasitic infection. More than 140 people have been hospitalized, as the CDC looks for the source.
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What is Cyclospora? Here's what to know about the parasite causing gastrointestinal illness outbreakAs of early July, the source of the parasite remains unidentified.