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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 15, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:44 PM MDT
This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin.
Melanie Moser/CDC via AP
/
CDC
This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin.

A parasite that can cause weeks of severe diarrhea is spreading across the country, with more than 1,000 confirmed cases nationwide, including one here in Idaho.

Health officials believe many more people have been infected, but they still don't know what food is causing the outbreak. So what should people know, how concerned should we be and how can you protect yourself this summer? 

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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