Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 15, 2026

A parasite that can cause weeks of severe diarrhea is spreading across the country, with more than 1,000 confirmed cases nationwide, including one here in Idaho.

Health officials believe many more people have been infected, but they still don't know what food is causing the outbreak. So what should people know, how concerned should we be and how can you protect yourself this summer?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.