Darrell Lindholm

-
In wake of stabbing suit, Boise County seeks help investigating alleged commissioner misconduct, incl. public fund misuseBoise County is asking the state attorney general for help in investigating allegations against its own officials. The accusations include interfering in a law enforcement investigation, violating open meeting laws, electioneering and misuse of public funds.
-
A lawsuit alleges Boise County Commissioner Lindy Lindstrom and two other men assaulted a woman and her children while they were recreating along the Main Payette River last summer.