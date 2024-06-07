© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Overnight weekend maintenance will cause some outages in Boise, Cambridge and Stanley (June 7-9)

Boise State Public Radio News
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:11 AM MDT

Boise State Public Radio is scheduled to conduct overnight maintenance of our own antenna used for KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5. These outages of KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 will also cause outage of their translators, 93.5 in Cambridge (BSPR News) and 95.7 in Stanley (BSPR Jazz).

The work is scheduled for the following days and times:

  • Friday, June 7 at 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. Saturday morning, June 8
  • Saturday, June 8 at 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, June 9

If additional work is required beyond this, it will begin Sunday afternoon and conclude by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 10.
Tags
Transmitter Status Transmitter Status

