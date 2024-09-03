Site improvements underway in Salmon

At long last, our little translator on 91.9 in Salmon is getting a BIG upgrade... and company.

BSPR Engineering staff are working at the transmitter site for the Salmon signal this and next week (September 3 through 13, 2024.)

During this time as equipment is replaced, there will be interruptions in the broadcast that could last from minutes to hours.

After this work is completed, the BSPR News programming will move to 90.1 as a full-power, Class C3 station KBXS, joined by our BSPR Music programming on 88.5, a full-power Class C3 station, KBXM, and our 91.9 FM signal will carry our BSPR Jazz programming as translator K220CG.

As in Challis from the recent upgrades there, signal quality will be greatly improved in all directions from these stations.