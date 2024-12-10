Where to find warming shelters in Boise, Nampa

The winter cold has arrived in Boise and across Idaho. The cities of Boise, Nampa and Caldwell all have several locations open to the public where those without homes can go and stay warm, as well as access additional resources.

Our Path Home has provided the following tips to stay warm while out in the cold:



Seek shelter in warm spaces or stay dry and out of the wind.

Layer clothing and avoid cotton. (Synthetic fabrics wick moisture from your skin and dry quickly.)

Wear a water repellent outer layer.

Wear a hat/hood, 40% of body heat is lost from your head.

Wear mittens or gloves, snug at the wrist.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Stay hydrated and consume warm liquids.

Know emergency contact location and carry emergency supplies.

Know how to get help.

Many of these locations also provide access to clothing, food and meals, showers, WiFi, phones and crisis support.

Boise

Boise City Hall



150 N Capitol Blvd

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services: WiFi

Boise Public Library



715 S. Capitol Blvd

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Services: WiFi, covered outdoor shelter, phone

Other locations: Library at Hillcrest, Library at Collister, Library at Cole & Ustick

City Light Home for Women and Children



1404 W. Jefferson Street

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, laundry

Corpus Commons



525 S. Americana Blvd.

Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Services: Clothes, dood/meals, showers, WiFi/computer, covered outdoor shelter, laundry, phone

Garden City Library



6015 Glenwood Street

Hours: Monday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. from 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Services: WiFi

Hays House (Youth Shelter)



7221 Poplar Street

24/7 Emergency Youth Shelter (Ages 9-17)

Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, Wifi, crisis support, laundry

Interfaith Sanctuary



1620 W. River Street

Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, covered outdoor shelter, crisis support, laundry, phone

River of Life - Men's Shelter



575 S. 13th Street

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, laundry

Treasure Valley YMCA



1050 W. State Street

Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other locations: West Boise YMCA and South Meridian YMCA

Caldwell

Caldwell Public Library



1010 Dearborn Street

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Caldwell Idaho Senior Center



1009 Everett Street

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nampa

Nampa Public Library



215 12th Ave S.

Hours: Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Nampa Public Library will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, and will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building



820 2nd Street S.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nampa City Hall



411 3rd Street S.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nampa City Hall will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Harward Recreation Center

