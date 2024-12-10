Where to find warming shelters in Boise, Nampa
The winter cold has arrived in Boise and across Idaho. The cities of Boise, Nampa and Caldwell all have several locations open to the public where those without homes can go and stay warm, as well as access additional resources.
Our Path Home has provided the following tips to stay warm while out in the cold:
- Seek shelter in warm spaces or stay dry and out of the wind.
- Layer clothing and avoid cotton. (Synthetic fabrics wick moisture from your skin and dry quickly.)
- Wear a water repellent outer layer.
- Wear a hat/hood, 40% of body heat is lost from your head.
- Wear mittens or gloves, snug at the wrist.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
- Stay hydrated and consume warm liquids.
- Know emergency contact location and carry emergency supplies.
- Know how to get help.
Many of these locations also provide access to clothing, food and meals, showers, WiFi, phones and crisis support.
Boise
Boise City Hall
- 150 N Capitol Blvd
- Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Services: WiFi
Boise Public Library
- 715 S. Capitol Blvd
- Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Services: WiFi, covered outdoor shelter, phone
- Other locations: Library at Hillcrest, Library at Collister, Library at Cole & Ustick
City Light Home for Women and Children
- 1404 W. Jefferson Street
- Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, laundry
Corpus Commons
- 525 S. Americana Blvd.
- Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m.
- Services: Clothes, dood/meals, showers, WiFi/computer, covered outdoor shelter, laundry, phone
Garden City Library
- 6015 Glenwood Street
- Hours: Monday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. from 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Services: WiFi
Hays House (Youth Shelter)
- 7221 Poplar Street
- 24/7 Emergency Youth Shelter (Ages 9-17)
- Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, Wifi, crisis support, laundry
Interfaith Sanctuary
- 1620 W. River Street
- Hours: Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, covered outdoor shelter, crisis support, laundry, phone
River of Life - Men's Shelter
- 575 S. 13th Street
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Services: Clothes, food/meals, showers, overnight stay, laundry
Treasure Valley YMCA
- 1050 W. State Street
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Other locations: West Boise YMCA and South Meridian YMCA
Caldwell
Caldwell Public Library
- 1010 Dearborn Street
- Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Caldwell Idaho Senior Center
- 1009 Everett Street
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nampa
Nampa Public Library
- 215 12th Ave S.
- Hours: Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Nampa Public Library will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, and will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building
- 820 2nd Street S.
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nampa City Hall
- 411 3rd Street S.
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nampa City Hall will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Harward Recreation Center
- 131 Constitution Way
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Harward Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to noon on Dec. 24, closed on Dec. 25, open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, and open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 1.