Efforts are underway in Haiti to vaccinate its population after receiving 500,000 doses of Moderna.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Dr. Marc Augustin, medical director of St. Luke’s nonprofit hospital in Port-Au-Prince, about the new surge and some of the challenges his staff faces amid the political upheaval.

