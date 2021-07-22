A New Grant Seeks To Help Athlete Mothers Competing In The Olympics
The Power of She Fund’s Child Care Grant comes from the Women’s Sports Foundation and track and field athlete Allyson Felix as a way to cover child care costs for athlete mothers.
Nine athletes have already received the grant, six of them on their way to the Tokyo Olympics.
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Aleia Taylor, chief marketing officer from the Women’s Sports Foundation.
