It’s unknown how many people face “Long COVID” — lingering symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.

Many long-haulers are not only dealing with some serious health problems but are also trying to manage the financial burden of dealing with the long-term effects of the virus.

Michigan Radio’s Rachel Ishikawa reports.

