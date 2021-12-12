© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

What&#8217;s In The $768 Billion Defense Bill?

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published December 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM MST
U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, RCT 2nd Battalion 8th Marines Echo Co. step off in the early morning during an operation to push out Taliban fighters in Herati, Afghanistan.
A $768 billion defense bill passed the House last week. This was $24 billion bigger than what President Joe Biden had asked for. Now, it’s going to the Senate

The bill enjoyed mostly bipartisanship support, but a lot was dropped in at the end that Democrats don’t love.

The United States already spends more on national defense than China, India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia combined.

Where is all this money going? And how could shifting national security concerns impact the future of military spending?

Haili Blassingame