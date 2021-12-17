© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Sea level rise threatens Virginia farmers

Published December 17, 2021 at 10:20 AM MST

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that coastal Virginia is experiencing the highest rates of sea level rise along the Eastern seaboard. The region’s farmland is particularly at risk flooding and rising waters.

WHRO’s Sam Turken reports on how farmers are grappling with sea level rise.

This story is part of the Pulitzer Center’s Connected Coastlines Reporting Initiative. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.