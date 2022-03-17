Russia's false claims about biological weapons in Ukraine stoke fears of chemical attack

As Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, U.S. and allied officials have claimed Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine in a “false flag” attack as a retroactive justification for its invasion.

There’s no evidence that Russia has used chemical or biological weapons in the war so far, but last week Russia amplified false claims about biological weapons in Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Sam Nunn, former U.S. senator from Georgia and founder of the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.