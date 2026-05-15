© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

“The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Part II)

By Bob Kustra
Published May 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM MDT

Note: This is the second of a two-part interview. 

In the three decades after World War II, the Great Lakes overtook Europe as the epicenter of global economic strength. The region was the beating heart of the world economy, and no ship represented this dominance better than the Edmund Fitzgerald – the biggest, most profitable ship on the Lakes. But on November 10, 1975, the ship was hit broadside on Lake Superior by the “storm of the century.” When she sank, all 29 men onboard died, leaving the tragedy shrouded in mystery for a half century.

In The Gales of November: The Untold Story of the Edmund Fitzgerald, decorated journalist John U. Bacon gives the definitive account of the disaster, drawing from more than 100 interviews with the families, friends, and former crewmates of those lost.

John U. Bacon has written fourteen books on sports, business, health, and history, including eight National Bestsellers, like The Great Halifax Explosion and Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America's Worst High School Hockey Team.

Tags
Reader's Corner ShippingReaders Corner
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate