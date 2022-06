Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with NBC senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur joins to discuss how Friday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down abortion rights, a gun control deal that is soon expected to become law and this week’s public hearings on the Jan. 6 riot will play out politically.

