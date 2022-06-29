© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
Music

Garden City gets its own music festival starting this fall

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published June 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT
Flipside Music Festival

The people behind Treefort Music Fest are bringing a new music festival to Garden City. The Flipside Festival will be in fall, the opposite season of the established festival.

Marissa Lovell, Flipside and Treefort's publicist, said the idea came when COVID-19 postponed Treefort's spring lineup.

"People really seem to like having a festival in September and kept asking us to move Treefort to September and we don't want to do that," she said. "So instead we decided to create a new festival in September."

Flipside Fest will bring local and out-of-town musicians to play in Garden City. Organized by Duck Club Entertainment, the festival will have around 50 bands playing across 9-10 venues. Artists will also be paired with businesses to paint murals during the 3-day event.

Lovell said the vibe will be similar to Treefort, but at a smaller scale.

"It’s not Treefort but it’s all the same people. It’s basically a baby Treefort. It's like Treefort’s little sister that hangs out at the skate park and does murals."

The event is open to all ages and will be easily walkable.

"Or you know skate-able, bike-able, rollerblade-able," Lovell added.

Lovell said the goal is to encourage folks to experience a new neighborhood they may not realize has a lot of artistic and community-friendly spaces.

The line-up will be announced in August and the festival is scheduled to open on September 23.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
