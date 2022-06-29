Garden City gets its own music festival starting this fall

The people behind Treefort Music Fest are bringing a new music festival to Garden City. The Flipside Festival will be in fall, the opposite season of the established festival.

Marissa Lovell, Flipside and Treefort's publicist, said the idea came when COVID-19 postponed Treefort's spring lineup.

"People really seem to like having a festival in September and kept asking us to move Treefort to September and we don't want to do that," she said. "So instead we decided to create a new festival in September."

Flipside Fest will bring local and out-of-town musicians to play in Garden City. Organized by Duck Club Entertainment, the festival will have around 50 bands playing across 9-10 venues. Artists will also be paired with businesses to paint murals during the 3-day event.

Introducing the inaugural FLIPSIDE FEST 🛹 a music + mural neighborhood festival in Garden City. Because y'all said you wanted another @treefortfest in September, but that won't happen again, so we'll just see ya on the #flipside: September 23rd-25th 😉 pic.twitter.com/vJ9Ubqmdny — Duck Club (@duckclubboise) June 27, 2022

Lovell said the vibe will be similar to Treefort, but at a smaller scale.

"It’s not Treefort but it’s all the same people. It’s basically a baby Treefort. It's like Treefort’s little sister that hangs out at the skate park and does murals."

The event is open to all ages and will be easily walkable.

"Or you know skate-able, bike-able, rollerblade-able," Lovell added.

Lovell said the goal is to encourage folks to experience a new neighborhood they may not realize has a lot of artistic and community-friendly spaces.

The line-up will be announced in August and the festival is scheduled to open on September 23.