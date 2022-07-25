© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps Mobile Tour is coming to Boise! Book your appointment here.

Your home or your pet: When pet fees are used to force a choice

Published July 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT
Young 12 week old sandy colored cockapoo puppy looks up as he walks across a garden in low sun. (Getty Images)
Young 12 week old sandy colored cockapoo puppy looks up as he walks across a garden in low sun. (Getty Images)

Many Americans say they can’t live without their pets, but some can’t live with them because of unaffordable pet fees.

They could include a monthly rent a landlord charges to house a pet (on top of regular rent) or a non-refundable pet deposit. And like many other forms of housing discrimination, research shows these fees affect low-income tenants and tenants of color the most.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Carol Mithers, a journalist and author who has been following this issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.