Selma Blair on overcoming life's darkest moments

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:35 AM MDT
Selma Blair attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
From the young and naïve Cecile Caldwell in “Cruel Intentions” to the wealthy and stuck-up Vivian Kensington in “Legally Blonde,” it’s clear Selma Blair has the range.

She’s out with a new memoir, “Mean Baby,” in which she writes about the lesser-known parts of her life. She is candid about her struggles with alcohol and the long journey to finally get a diagnosis for multiple sclerosis

We sit down with Blair to talk about it all and to hear what was really happening behind the scenes. 

Michelle Harven