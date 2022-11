Chesapeake, Virginia’s police chief said Wednesday that an employee of Walmart opened fire Tuesday night killing 6 people. The shooter is dead, police believe, by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ryan Murphy, a reporter for WHRO News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.