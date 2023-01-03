Suspect in Moscow killings waives extradition hearing, will be transported to Idaho within 10 days

Officials are coordinating ways to get the University of Idaho murder suspect back to Idaho after he waived his right to an extradition hearing. Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday at his parents home in Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four students in Moscow last November.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing, meaning he will be voluntarily returned to Idaho for prosecution.

Kohberger is currently in the custody of Monroe County.

At a press conference following the waiver, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick said specific details about the investigation could not be released until the suspect is extradited to Idaho and presented with the probable cause affidavit.

The basis for the charges against Kohberger will remain sealed until then, following state law. He will remain in Monroe County Prison until he is transported to Idaho within the next 10 days.

Pennsylvania Police officials said the logistics of Kohberger’s return to Idaho are still being discussed.

First Assistant District Attorney Mike Mancuso read the documents in question.

“I definitely believe that one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what was in those documents,” he said at the same press conference.

Latah County Prosecutors have charged Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

