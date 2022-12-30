Suspect in deaths of four University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania for the killings of the four University of Idaho students in November. Police say 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested early Friday morning on a "fugitive from justice" warrant at a home in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County.

Police found Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a residence on King Street, just a block from the University of Idaho campus.

The Pennsylvania State Police wrote in a news release that it assisted Moscow Police, Idaho State Police and the FBI with the arrest. Kohberger was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth and was placed in Monroe County Correctional Facility, according to the release.

Court records show Kohberger has an extradition hearing scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, in Pennsylvania.

The Moscow Police Department will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. MT.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.