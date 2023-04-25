Bed, Bath & buh-bye! Bed, Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy

Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to wind down operations at 360 stores and 120 BuyBuy Baby stores with closing sales beginning Wednesday. But the big box retailer wasn’t always circling the drain. In fact, for many years, the store was a homeware giant.

Here & Now host Robin Young checks in with Leticia Miranda, retail columnist at Bloomberg Opinion.

