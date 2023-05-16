Elections for local taxing districts happening across Idaho

Elections are happening on May 16 for local taxing districts, including school districts bonds and levies, in the majority of Idaho counties. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT and results should start coming in around 10 p.m. MT.

On the ballot are 10 library district trustees, five sewer and water districts, two auditorium districts, 23 taxing district bonds/levies, seven city questions or bonds and 17 school district bonds/levies.

Boise State Public Radio will be keeping an eye on the two open seats on the Meridian Library District's Board of Trustees. As we previously reported, the library recently survived a dissolution attempt after a group called the Concerned Citizens of Meridian said it allowed minors to access sexually explicit material.

The West Ada School District is also asking voters to decide on a 500 million dollar levy which will be given out over 10 years.

The Ada County Election's Office says 180,000 people are eligible to vote in this election and anticipates a 20% to 30% turnout.

Only voters who live within the boundaries of one of these districts may vote in that district’s election. You can find your polling place here.

Stay tuned here for live election results as they start coming in shortly after 10 p.m.