The man who once tweeted as @X wasn't informed when the company took over his handle
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Gene X. Hwang about X (formerly Twitter) taking over his handle @x without informing nor compensating him.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Gene X. Hwang about X (formerly Twitter) taking over his handle @x without informing nor compensating him.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.