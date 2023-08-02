What a Delaware beach vacation looks like for President Biden
President Biden is spending the week at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. While he may get some downtime, it's impossible to fully check out from the job.
Copyright 2023 NPR
President Biden is spending the week at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. While he may get some downtime, it's impossible to fully check out from the job.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.