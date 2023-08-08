Hollywood remains at a standstill, but the box office is banking billions

Hollywood remains at a standstill with both writers and actors on strike.But movie insiders are saying this week could bekey if some kind of deal can be reached on or around Labor Day.

Since its release three weeks ago, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has made more than a billion dollars. AndChristopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has made more than $500 million worldwide. According to Universal Pictures, that makes Oppenheimerthe highest-grossing movie set during World War II.

On Friday, the Writers Guild of America met with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to discuss contract negotiations. It was the first meeting between the two parties since the strike began in May. But it ended without much progress.

We’ll get the latest from Hollywood with film critic John Horn.

