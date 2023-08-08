© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Investigation continues into Alabama riverboat brawl

Published August 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT

White boaters attacked a Black security guard in Montgomery, Alabama, over the weekend, after being asked to move their vessel that was docked in a space reserved for the city’s riverboat. A brawl broke out afterward, largely divided on racial lines.

We get the latest on the investigation and reaction to the massive fistfight from Troy Public Radio’s Kyle Gassiott.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate