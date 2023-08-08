© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Nonviolence Institute training next generation of Rhode Island police officers

Published August 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT

The Nonviolence Institute is training the next generation of Rhode Island Police Officers as well as the wider community in de-escalation tactics. The Institute has trainers that include members of the community and former members of law enforcement.

Host Robin Young speaks to two of the key facilitators: Shane Lee, head of training and Rich Tarlaian, a former Rhode Island Police Captain and trainer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate