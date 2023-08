President Biden is in Arizona Tuesday to designate a new national monument near the Grand Canyon. It’s called the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jim Enote, CEO of the nonprofit Colorado Plateau Foundation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.