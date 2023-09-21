Libyan poet Mustafa al-Trabelsi, who warned of flood risks, died in Derna flood
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to poet Khaled Mattawa, who reads the work of poet Mustafa al-Trabelsi, who warned of the flood devastation to come in Libya.
