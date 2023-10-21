© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some Ukrainians fear that war in the Middle East would distract from their plight

By Joanna Kakissis
Published October 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM MDT

Ukrainians worry that a regional war in the Middle East will distract their country's allies, embolden Russia and prolong Russia's war on Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate