Vatican removes Texas bishop critical of Pope Francis' reforms
The Vatican has removed from office an outspoken, conservative bishop in Texas who's been openly critical of Pope Francis's reforms in the Catholic Church.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Vatican has removed from office an outspoken, conservative bishop in Texas who's been openly critical of Pope Francis's reforms in the Catholic Church.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.