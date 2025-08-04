'It’s quite the feat to make happen': What to expect from the Boise Soul Food Festival

Soul food originates from American slavery, where slaves were given the leftovers of their owners’ meals.

“Part of what we do is celebrate the fact that our ancestors were able to take what was discarded and make amazing meals out of it," said Shari Baber, CEO and Founder of the Boise Soul Food Festival.

“We have a whole committee of volunteers that help pull this whole thing together. It's quite the feat to make happen,” Baber said.

In the early 90s, the Treasure Valley Multicultural Association started the Soul Food Extravaganza.

“It ran really strong as the extravaganza for I think probably close to 20 years. And then it lay dormant for five years,” said Baber, who started the current festival in 2018.

This year, attendees can watch African dance troupes and listen to music like R&B and gospel. In addition to traditional soul food, like fried chicken, peach cobbler, catfish, and collard greens, there will be Hispanic, Thai, and Egyptian food with vegetarian options. There will also be more kid-friendly options like hotdogs and walking tacos.

“I also believe, though, that every single culture has soul food,” said Baber.

There will also be designated rest and relaxation areas. Baber said “if you have kids who are on the spectrum or really get too excited in that environment, we are providing a quiet space in the back of the park where you can go and unwind and kind of relax and then come back to the festivities.”

Baber said local sponsors support putting on the festival, but any money they don’t use will be donated to the businesses participating in the event.

“I'm pretty excited about Soul Food Festival being able to give back to the small businesses.”

The Boise Soul Food Festival will take place in Julia Davis Park on Saturday, August 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.