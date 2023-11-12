Writer says Palestinian lives are undervalued
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi, about her latest piece titled "Is it too much to ask people to view Palestinians as humans? Apparently so."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi, about her latest piece titled "Is it too much to ask people to view Palestinians as humans? Apparently so."
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.