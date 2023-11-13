Skinny roads save lives, according to a study on the width of traffic lanes
A new study found engineers should make roads narrower to reduce car crashes. Such improvements would also come with environmental and economic benefits.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A new study found engineers should make roads narrower to reduce car crashes. Such improvements would also come with environmental and economic benefits.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.