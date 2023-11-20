© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
How much would you pay for a good scotch whisky?

Published November 20, 2023 at 4:42 AM MST

Someone just spent a record-setting $2.7 million for a bottle of Macallan at an auction. It was bottled in 1986 after 60 years of aging — it was a small batch for top customers.

