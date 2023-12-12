Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Washington for a last-ditch effort to secure U.S. aid
Ukraine's president is making a last-ditch trip to Washington to try to convince Congress to give more weapons and aid for his fight against Russia.
Copyright 2023 NPR
