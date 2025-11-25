© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Thanksgiving demand increases at Idaho food pantries during SNAP uncertainty

Thanksgiving demand increases at Idaho food pantries during SNAP uncertainty

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary,
George Prentice
Published November 25, 2025 at 5:05 AM MST
A map of Idaho Foodbank locations inside the nonprofit's warehouse.
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio
A map of Idaho Foodbank locations in the nonprofit's warehouse.

SNAP benefits, or food stamps, were briefly paused this month during the federal government shutdown. Now, just days before Thanksgiving, benefits are back but food assistance is still in high demand.

Inside the Idaho Foodbank’s warehouse in Meridian, volunteers on forklifts unload pallets of peas, potatoes and other food supplies.

Morgan Wilson, chief development officer at the nonprofit, said there’s been increases in donations, distribution and volunteering across the state this month.

"This is a challenging time for people, and when you get behind on a bill, when you have to choose what to pay, what to purchase for your family or your individual health needs, that has a downhill effect," said Wilson.

Federal food benefits were paused at the beginning of the month. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture says it's now issuing full payments to all SNAP recipients.

But demand at the Food Bank is still high. Wilson said it has been storing and supplying items to local pantries, which includes the Thanksgiving food box program offered by the nation-wide charity St. Vincent de Paul.

It’s Southwest Idaho executive director Ralph May said an estimated 20,000 Ada County residents signed up for the boxes this year, the most ever recorded.

"The need has grown and has increased. We want to be able to provide for the people that need help. They should be helped by their neighbors," said May.

Idahoans need a photo ID and proof of residence to sign up for the box. It contains turkey, stuffing, cranberries and other Thanksgiving essentials, and can feed up to nine people.

While local aid increases, discussions continue nationally about restructuring SNAP benefits. Last week, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said aid reductions during the government shutdown have given the agency “a platform to completely deconstruct the program.”
Jaime Geary
I'm a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I've been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I'm now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It's a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
