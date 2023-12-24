© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Peso Pluma tops the 2023 YouTube chart

Published December 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST

Peso Pluma is YouTube's most viewed artist of the year in the U.S. The Mexican music phenom beat out Taylor Swift, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Bad Bunny for the top spot.

