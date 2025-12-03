As temperatures shift, foothills trails close for the winter to prevent erosion

As temperatures shift, Boise is closing a handful of its muddy trails in the foothills for the winter.

The city started closing off a small portion of its 220 miles long trail system five years ago to prevent increased erosion in the colder and wetter season.

Ridge to Rivers trail system manager David Gordon said hiking on wet soil can widen pathways and damage drainage.

“Those soils on these trails are heavier in clay. And when they are used heavily, the damage is long standing and it's really difficult for us to repair, if we can repair it at all,” he said.

The need to close the trails came as snow coverage dwindled and paths stayed muddy over the winter.

“If it cools off and the trails freeze overnight and into the morning hours, then they become good to travel on. As the day progresses and the temperature climbs above freezing, they soften up and then they become much more prone to damage," Gordon said.

He added that as both the population and the popularity of the trail system grow, so does the need to protect the foothills.

“We are seeing more damage. We've always seen it, but we're seeing more of it, as our weather pattern has changed and as our use has increased,” he said.

Some of the trails are also closed to protect critical elk and deer habitat, like the Hawkins Ranch Reserve or the Hidden Springs area.