The Senate border bill and what's at stake for Ukraine

Last week, Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border bill that would send billions in wartime aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other nations.

The bill links the GOP requests for stricter immigration policy changes to Democrat requests for foreign aid. It unraveled last week in a surprise turn, but Senate Democrats still hope to push a plan forward.

We get into what’s at stake for Ukraine without U.S. support and discuss how the southern border has become a leveraging tool for a divided Congress.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5