© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

The Senate border bill and what's at stake for Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published February 12, 2024 at 6:12 AM MST

Last week, Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border bill that would send billions in wartime aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other nations.  

The bill links the GOP requests for stricter immigration policy changes to Democrat requests for foreign aid. It unraveled last week in a surprise turn, but Senate Democrats still hope to push a plan forward.

We get into what’s at stake for Ukraine without U.S. support and discuss how the southern border has become a leveraging tool for a divided Congress.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Arfie Ghedi

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate